Matt and Mike Sydal to host training seminar at The Harley Race Wrestling Academy

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

All Elite Wrestling Superstars Matt & Mike Sydal to host training seminar at The Harley Race Academy

Training Seminar to be held by AEW Tag-Team Matt and Mike Sydal

[Troy, MO, October 19] – Harley Race’s World League Wrestling is returning back to normal. That means wrestling events for WLW, as well as opportunities for wrestlers to improve their game at The Harley Race Wrestling Academy. On November 6, All Elite Wrestling stars and top tag-team Matt and Mike Sydal will be hosting a training seminar at The Harley Race Wrestling Academy. During this seminar, The Sydal brothers will be teaching and giving their advice to everyone that attends. Both have a history within Missouri professional wrestling, and both of their careers are a testament to their training and knowledge of this industry.

At this seminar, the following will be implemented:

Ring Psychology

Conditioning Drills

Training Matches

For beginners, you will get an introduction to professional wrestling via The Harley Race Wrestling Academy. Conditioning and foundations will be taught.

In addition to learning, World League Wrestling will be evaluating talent to potentially become part of the WLW Roster.

This seminar will be taking place from 1 to 3 PM on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Active wrestlers and beginners are invited to attend. Warm-ups will begin at 12:30 PM to allow the seminar to begin at 1 PM. Cleaning and sanitizing of the Academy will be taking place prior to the seminar. The Harley Race Wrestling Academy is located in Troy, Missouri – a suburb of St. Louis.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.harleyrace.com/trainingseminar.html.

World League Wrestling was started in 1999 by WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon Harley Race. Producing talent for over 20 years, WLW hosts live events for wrestling fans throughout Missouri, including monthly events at the Race Wrestling Arena (television tapings). WLW Showdown airs in Columbia, Missouri, St. Joseph, Missouri, and Houston, Texas as well as social media airings of the television program.