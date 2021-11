Hikuleo

Real name: Tautuiaki Taula Koloamatangi

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 264 lbs.

Date of birth: February 7, 1991

From: Kissimmee, FL

Pro debut: November 12, 2016

Trained by: Fale Dojo

Signature Move: Chokeslam

Biography

– On January 4, 2018, Koloamatangi appeared at Wrestle Kingdom 12, the 27th annual January 4 Tokyo Dome Show (NJPW’s annual flagship event), taking part in a New Japan Rumble.

– At The New Beginning in Sapporo later that month, Koloamatangi changed his ring name to “Hikuleo.”