Chelsea Green magazine cover shoot photos/video

Fitness Gurls magazine has released footage from their cover shoot with ROH/Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green.

Green landed her first-ever magazine cover with the new December/January issue of Fitness Gurls, which was released online and at newsstands this week.

“MY FIRST COVER [maple leaf emoji] thank you @fitnessgurls @fitnessgurlscanada for inviting me into your family!,” Green wrote on Instagram.

You can see footage from the shoot below, along with the cover photo and other shots from the shoot: