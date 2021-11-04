Black Thursday continues, more WWE releases
Lots of WWE releases today…
Frankie Monet, Ember Moon, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Oney Lorcan, Trey Baxter, Zayda Ramier, Scarlett, B-Fab, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Karrion Kross, Harry Smith, Nia Jax, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, and Mia Yim all released "due to budget cuts."
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 4, 2021
Nia jax! Finally!
Now, we need “Bucky Beaver” Kevin Dunn out.
Why Keith Lee and Karrion Kross? Why not Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander? Oh well.
This is why I stopped watching wwe. The product is sad and AEW has passed them up. To all of the released wrestlers, they should be celebrating because they got their freedom back
I remember 2 years ago when everyone said Keith lee was going to win the royal rumble