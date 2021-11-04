Black Thursday continues, more WWE releases

Lots of WWE releases today…

– Eva Marie

– Mia Yim

– Harry Smith

– Nia Jax

– Keith Lee

– Karrion Kross

Frankie Monet, Ember Moon, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Oney Lorcan, Trey Baxter, Zayda Ramier, Scarlett, B-Fab, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Karrion Kross, Harry Smith, Nia Jax, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, and Mia Yim all released "due to budget cuts."

— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 4, 2021