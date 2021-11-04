Black Thursday continues, more WWE releases

Nov 4, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Lots of WWE releases today…

Eva Marie
Mia Yim
Harry Smith
Nia Jax
Keith Lee
Karrion Kross

5 Responses

  1. Bthb says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    Nia jax! Finally!

  2. James says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    Now, we need “Bucky Beaver” Kevin Dunn out.

  3. Pete Marshall says:
    November 4, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    Why Keith Lee and Karrion Kross? Why not Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander? Oh well.

  4. Tk10775@yahoo.com says:
    November 4, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    This is why I stopped watching wwe. The product is sad and AEW has passed them up. To all of the released wrestlers, they should be celebrating because they got their freedom back

  5. Gerry says:
    November 4, 2021 at 9:11 pm

    I remember 2 years ago when everyone said Keith lee was going to win the royal rumble

