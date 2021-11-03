The Miz Issues Statement on Dancing with the Stars Elimination

As noted, Monday’s Queen-themed episode of DWTS saw The Miz and dance partner Witney Carson end up in the bottom two couples, along with Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. Miz and Witney were then eliminated from the show after making it to Week 7.

Miz tweeted tonight and talked about how much fun he had on the show. He also thanked everyone involved in the show, and admitted that it was hard, but made no mention of WWE.

There is no word on when The Miz will return to the RAW storylines, but it should be in the near future. He had been feuding with former tag team partner John Morrison when he was taken off TV for Dancing With The Stars, right before their first match was to take place in the feud. Miz and Morrison were both drafted to stay on RAW.

Stay tuned for more on The Miz. You can read his full DWTS statement below, and see his various DWTS performances:

“The one person – the ONE person I didn’t want to be up against in the bottom two and it had to be @itsjojosiwa! Regardless of last nights outcome, I had fun. The entire season I had fun because @dancingabc is fun. Was it hard? Yes. But fun. All of that comes down to being around such an incredible, absolutely incredible, cast and crew from @DancingABC. Thank you @WitneyCarson. I know the world knows how good you are, but Witney is such an incredible choreographer and so patient (and with me you have to be), and made me a better dancer every day. She became all too familiar with me asking “huh?”, “what are we doing?”, “wait, what’s that?”. But like the pro she is, she never got frustrated with me even when I was frustrated with myself. Thank you to all of the other pros and stars. My face was lit up with genuine excitement every time I saw you dance. You motivated me to be better and I thank you for that! Thank you to the judges for your honest feedback. As a perfectionist, it wasn’t always easy hearing I wasn’t perfect, but I took and absorbed every ounce of feedback and applied it to the following week. Thank you to the incredible band who was the soundtrack of my dance life. Thank you to the absolute incredible crew, who hands down made my life easier and who don’t get the credit they deserve. The lighting team, the set design team, the pyro team, thank you! Thank you to all of the editors and producers who worked tirelessly on all of the packages. The costume and hair and makeup department were the absolute MVPs because no matter what I threw at them, no matter how tough I thought it was, there they were with a smile on their face ready to turn me in to Genie or Scar or Pinhead. Thank you to the camera and audio team and to the social media team. A lot of people put in a lot of hard work to make Monday’s possible and I am so appreciative of all of it. Thank you!”