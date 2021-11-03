STARZ renews Heels for season two

Deadline.com is reporting that STARZ has renewed the wrestling drama Heels for a second season, with production set to begin next year.

Mike O’Malley will return as showrunner and executive producer. Peter Segal, Julie Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley will also return as executive producers.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”

Apart from Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludvig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Roxton Garcia and Chris Bauer are expected back for round two while Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos have been upped to series regulars.

Season one of Heels averaged 91,000 viewers over eight episodes. It started with 128,000 viewers but only the first and second episode, which did 103,000, surpassed the 100,000-viewership mark.