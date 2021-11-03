NXT ratings/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT 2.0 episode drew 631,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 15.41% from last week’s Halloween Havoc special episode, which drew 746,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 16.66% from last week’s 0.18 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked #30 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #11 ranking for Halloween Havoc.

NXT ranked #59 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #41 ranking.

This week’s NXT viewership had strong competition from the MLB World Series on network TV, Election Night coverage on cable, and some from the NBA on cable. Game 6 of the World Series drew almost 14 million viewers on FOX. The drop was expected due to last week’s show being Halloween Havoc, and with Election Night coverage, but this week’s numbers are in line with what the show had been doing before last week. This week’s viewership was down 15.41% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 16.66% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 3.44% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.14% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, and was the day after the election. This is the first time since September 21 that NXT’s numbers were up year-to-year.

The Election Night edition of Hannity on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.54 rating, drawing 4.926 million viewers. The Ingraham Angle on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.146 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 key demo rating.

The MLB World Series Game 6 on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 13.968 million viewers. The World Series game also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 3.37 rating.

This week’s live NXT episode featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – new NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose opening the show, Xyon Quinn vs. Robert Stone, Tony D’Angelo appearing on “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”, Cameron Grimes appearing in “Duke’s Poker Room” with Duke Hudson, Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa addressing the NXT Universe and his next move as champion, Solo Sikoa making his in-ring debut, Dakota Kai returning to in-ring action against Cora Jade, plus Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, which was the main event.

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (NXT 2.0 revamp episode)

September 21 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 655,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 19 Episode: 606,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 26 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 2 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode