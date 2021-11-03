Mick Foley on Jon Moxley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter today to wish the very best to AEW star Jon Moxley.

As noted, AEW boss Tony Khan announced on Twitter late last night, on behalf of Moxley, that he is entering into an inpatient program for alcohol treatment. You can click here for Khan’s full statement.

Foley responded to Khan’s message and said he knows Moxley will be back better than ever.

“Wishing Jon the very best. A bold and brave decision – and I know he’ll be back and better than ever. Mox has a heck of a support system, with great fans, and an amazing wife. @ReneePaquette @JonMoxley,” Foley wrote.

There is no timeframe for Moxley’s return to work, but we will keep you updated. He just released the “MOX” autobiography yesterday, which you can find at this link via Amazon.

Below is Foley’s full tweet: