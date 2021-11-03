Atlanta Braves to receive custom WWE Championship

WWE is sending a custom title belt to the Atlanta Braves for their 2021 MLB World Series win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

WWE took to Twitter today and congratulated Jorge Soler, Austin Riley and the rest of the Braves organization on their World Series win.

“Congratulations to @solerpower12, @austinriley1308 & the entire @Braves organization on an incredible #WorldSeries victory. Enjoy this custom #WWETitle for the celebration! #BattleATL,” WWE wrote.

WWE Shop has also released custom Braves side plates for $99.99. You can purchase the Braves replica with side plates package for $519.99. These are officially licensed MLB merchandise items.

On a related note, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently sent a custom women’s title belt to Jamie Chadwick for her W Series Racing 2011 Championship win.

“She came, she saw, she conquered – two seasons in a row! So excited to present this custom @WWE title to @JamieChadwick, @WSeriesRacing 2021 Champion!,” Stephanie tweeted.

You can see photos of the belts being sent to the Braves and Chadwick below:

.@Braves fans can also own a piece of history with custom side plates available now on @WWEShop!https://t.co/qTl1KfrsPY pic.twitter.com/H6ThwV4QQp — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2021