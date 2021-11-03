11/3/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Independence, Missouri.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Alan Angels vs. Kenny Omega (w/Michael Nakazawa)

Note: My Sling TV dropped out of service for a bit right as this match started.

When my account returned to service, Omega and Angels are exchanging shots in the ring. Omega delivers a few right hands, but Angel fires back with forearm shots. Omega comes back for the snap dragon, but Angels escapes with an elbow. Omega delivers a shot and picks Angels up for the One Winged Angel, but Angels rolls through for a two count. Omega delivers the V Trigger and goes for a cocky cover, but Angels kicks out at two. Omega delivers two more V Triggers and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kenny Omega

-After the match, Omega says he has the power to giveth, and also the power to taketh away. He tells Nakazawa to give him a chair. Omega picks Angels up for the One Winged Angel on the chair, but Adam Page’s music hits and he comes to the ring. Page drops Nakazawa with a clothesline on the stage beforehand, and Angels knocks the chair out of the Omega’s hands. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Omega ducks under and leaves the ring. Page picks up the microphone and the AEW World title. Page says Omega forgot something and says he will play nice and lays it on the apron. Page tells him to hold onto to it tight, because he has ten days.

—

It is announced that Miro will replace Jon Moxley in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match against Orange Cassidy later tonight.

—

Malakai Black cuts a promo. He says Tony Khan’s decision to bar him from ringside tonight will not have the outcome that he thinks it will. Black says when Julius Caesar was assassinated, it wasn’t just Marcus who betrayed him.

—

CM Punk’s music hits, and he makes his way to the ring. The crowd chants his name, but Punk says that’s not the name he wants to hear right now. He says there are two people who are not here, and one of them has a very legitimate reason, and that’s whose name he wants to here, and the crowd chants for Jon Moxley. Punk says he knows what it’s like to show up to work sick and beaten and pushed to the limit, and needs a break, and says he is goddamn proud of Moxley for making this decision. Punk says if anyone is in a position where they think they need help, ask for it. Punk says there are plenty of times when he didn’t ask for help because he thought he was being a tough guy, which brings him to the other person who isn’t here: Eddie Kingston. Punk says Kingston interrupted him last week and he doesn’t like being interrupted. Punk says he would fight Kingston, but he is not here. Punk says Full Gear is an option, but says he will be in St. Louis on Friday night to accept Kingston’s apology for interrupting him. Punk says he was going to take Moxley’s spot in the tournament, but he has to clear things up with Kingston instead.

—

Miro cuts a promo. He says he cursed and threatened his god, and now he is all of a sudden in the title chase. He wonders if his god is trying to help him or if he is toying with him. He says his god needs to prove himself to him, just like he needs to prove himself to her. Miro says he will be champion, will be forgiven, and will be loved, and then his god will be forgiven.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. Cole says last week was a fluke and something like that will never happen again. Nick says they are tough guys, and Christian Cage walks up. Matt says he is outnumbered and tells him to think about what he is about to do. Luchasaurus walks in, and Matt says they are going to their office. The Bucks and Cole walk away, but turn around and try to attack Cage and Luchasaurus. They all brawl from backstage, and Cage is dropped with a low-blow. Jungle Boy runs out and drops Cole and The Bucks with a dive off the stage. Matt knocks Jungle Boy down and walks away, but Cage drops him with a Spear on the stage. Cage goes for the Killswitch, but Nick delivers a superkick to Cage. Cole crawls up the ramp and Luchasaurus follows him out. Luchasaurus grabs The Bucks around the throats as Jungle Boy knocks Cole down the entrance ramp. Luchasaurus choke slams Nick on top of Cole, and Jungle Boy locks Cole in the Snare Trap. Cole passes out and Cage grabs two chairs. He puts one under Cole’s head and then uses the other one to delivers the Conchairto.

—

Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho talk about their second round match in the AEW TBS Championship Tournament.

—

Match #2 – AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Aero Star and Samuray Del Sol

Wheeler and Del Sol start the match and Wheeler backs him into the corner. Wheeler goes for a few shots, but Del Sol dodges him and drops him with a hurricanrana. Del Sol delivers a dropkick to Wheeler, and then drops Harwood with one as well. FTR goes to the floor to regroup, and then Wheeler gets back into the ring. Harwood and Star tag in and Star flips around the ring. Harwood flips him off and backs him into the corner. Harwood delivers clubbing shots and chops in the corner. Harwood delivers an uppercut and tags in Wheeler. Star drops them with a corkscrew splash and Del Sol comes in. Del Sol and Star send FTR to the floor and take them out with dives. They get FTR back into the ring and Star comes off the ropes, but FTR catch him and drapes him over the top rope. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Star kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Star drops Wheeler to the mat and goes up top. Star dives onto Harwood on the floor instead, and then goes back up top. Star drops Wheeler with a diving reverse headbutt and tags in Del Sol. Del Sol splashed onto Wheeler and goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Harwood comes in, but Star and Del Sol take control. Del Sol dropkicks Star’s back and Star lands on FTR. Del Sol goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Del Sol and Star take down FTR and each go for a cover, but Wheeler kicks out as the legal man. Star takes Harwood to the floor and Del Sol kicks Harwood and drops Wheeler to the mat. Star splashes onto Wheeler and goes for the cover, but Harwood pulls Wheeler to the floor. Harwood catches Del Sol and sends him into the barricade. Harwood drops Del Sol with a Brain Buster on the floor as Star gets back into the ring. Star goes for the cover, but Wheeler rolls through and gets the pin fall with a handful of tights and holding the rope.

Winners and still AAA World Tag Team Champions: FTR

—

Last week, Tony Schiavone presented Hikaru Shida with her 50th win award, but Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero interrupted. Rose tells Shida to enjoy her fifty wins, but it will be an easy night for her when they meet in the tournament.

—

The Inner Circle come to the ring, but they are interrupted by American Top Team. Chris Jericho insults Dan Lambert, but Lambert says they have an open contract for Jericho to pick any members of American Top Team for the Street Fight at Full Gear. Lambert introduces everyone, including Men of the Year, Andrei Arlovsky, Junior Dos Santos, Dalton Rosta, and Austin Vanderford. Lambert says Vanderford wants in the match, but Paige Van Zant says she doesn’t need a man to fight her battles for her. She says she could take all five men of The Inner Circle by herself. Jericho says that jokes writes itself and says maybe she can put it on her Only Fans page. Ortis says something in Spanish and Paige asks what he said. Sammy Guevara says she’s a bitch. Jake Hager picks Dos Santos, Santana picks Arlovsky, and Jericho picks Lambert. Lambert and the rest of American Top Team freak out. Jericho says they will see them all Full Gear.

—

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Matt Sydal, Lee Moriarty, Dante Martin, and Lio Rush. Sydal congratulates Martin on his win Friday night, and says he doesn’t take it personally if Martin wants to train with Rush now. Sydal says he wants to know what will happen if he and Moriarty get in the ring with Martin and Rush. Rush says they will be ready and accepts the match.

—

Match #3 – AEW TBS Championship Tournament – First Round Match: Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (w/Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel)

They lock up and Hayter backs Jay into the ropes. Jay turns it into a headlock, but Hayter sends her off the ropes. Jay drops Hayter with a headlock take down and keeps the hold applied. Hayter turns it into a leg scissors, but Jay counters back into the side headlock. Hayter turns it into one of her own, but Jay drops her with a back elbow. Jay goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Hayter sends Jay to the floor, but Jay comes back and slams Hayter into the barricade. Jay kicks Hayter in the midsection and tosses her back into the ring. Hayter comes back with a kick and stomps Jay on the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hayter delivers a few kicks to Jay’s head. Hayter clubs Jay across the back, but Jay comes back and slams her down by her hair a few times. Jay slams Hayter into the turnbuckles a few times and connects with a spinning heel kick in the corner. Jay drops Hayter with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Jay goes for the Queen Slayer, but Hayter gets free. Jay dodges a clothesline and goes for the Queen Slayer again. Rebel gets on the apron and Baker trips Jay up. Hayter delivers a shot to Jay’s head and drops her with a short-arm clothesline for the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

-Hayter will take on Thunder Rosa in the second round.

-After the match, Hayter, Rebel, and Baker attack Jay, but Tay Conti rushes the ring and delivers shots to all of them. Conti drops Baker with the Big Shot and delivers more shots on the mat. Rebel and Hayter come back and stomp her on the mat. Baker lays the title under Conti and sets up for the Curb Stomp, but Thunder Rosa rushes the ring and drops Hayter with a dropkick. Baker, Hayter, and Rebel escape the ring as Rosa, Jay, and Conti stare them down.

—

Jade Cargill and Smart Mark Sterling are backstage. Sterling says they will be watching close this Friday at Red Velvet vs. The Bunny, but Cargill says it doesn’t even matter who wins it because she will make short work of them. She says she plans on renaming the belt as That Bitch Show.

—

MJF’s music hits, and he comes to the stage. Darby Allin watches him from the stands and MJF says they weren’t sweating all the new guys coming into AEW. MJF says without them, AEW doesn’t work. MJF gets into the ring and says they are two of the pillars. MJF says he doesn’t understand why the people boo him and cheer for Allin, but then it hit him. He says he reminds them that he is a symbol of what everyone wishes they could be, but can’t. He says like the people, Allin is not a functioning member of society. MJF says Allin will never fit in and will never win. MJF says he will beat Allin at Full Gear because he is better than him, and he knows it. Allin says he will let his anger out right now, but they will still have a wrestling match at Full Gear. Allin comes to ringside, but MJF goes to leave. Sting and a few more guys come out, and the Shawn Spears and Wardlow come out and a brawl breaks out on the stage. Allin gets to MJF and they brawl through the crowd. Allin beats MJF against the barricade and takes him to ringside with a running clothesline. Allin gets MJF in the ring and sets up for the Coffin Drop, but MJF rolls out of the ring and leaves through the crowd as Allin stares him down.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose) vs. Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson)

Idolo slaps Rhodes in the face, and Rhodes responds with a shot and an uppercut. Rhodes backs Idolo into the corner and delivers body shots, and then follows up with ten right hands to the face. They brawl to the apron and exchange shots. Idolo kicks Rhodes in the face, but Rhodes drops down and pulls Idolo face-first onto the apron. Rhodes gets Idolo back into the ring and sets him up top. Rhodes climbs, but Idolo delivers an elbow to send him down. Idolo comes off the top, but Rhodes meets him with a dropkick. Rhodes goes for the Cody Cutter, but Idolo shoves him to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rhodes slams Idolo to the mat. Rhodes kicks Idolo in the midsection, but Idolo comes back with a back elbow. Idolo goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Idolo stomps Rhodes in the corner, but Rhodes comes back with a few shots. Rhodes goes for Cross Rhodes, but Idolo counters and hits two of the Three Amiogs. Rhodes blocks the third, but Idolo takes him to the corner and suplexes him into it. Idolo delivers double knees in the corner and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Idolo goes up top and goes for the split-leg moonsault, but Rhodes dodges it. Idolo lands on his feet and delivers a back elbow. Rhodes fights back with rights and lefts, and then delivers an elbow strike. Rhodes comes off the ropes, but Idolo kicks him in the face. Rhodes goes for the Figure Four, but Idolo blocks it and locks it in himself. Rhodes rolls over and reverses the pressure, but Idolo makes it to the ropes. Idolo goes to the floor and Jose gets on the apron. Anderson pulls Jose down and knocks him out with a right hand. Rhodes goes for a dive, but FTR hit him with the AAA World Tag Team titles. Idolo gets Rhodes back into the ring and plants him with the hammer-lock DDT for the pin fall.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

-After the match, FTR and Tully Blanchard get in the ring with Idolo. FTR hold Rhodes up as Idolo kicks him in the head. FTR deliver rights and lefts and Anderson gets in the ring. Anderson and Blanchard get face-to-face and square off. The Lucha Brothers and Alex Abrahantes rush the ring and the Lucha Brothers brawl with FTR. Wheeler gets sent to the floor and Harwood gets take out with a superkick. Wheeler saves Harwood and pulls him to the floor as The Lucha Brothers stand tall in the ring.

—

Tony Schiavone is with John Silver in the ring. Schiavone says he hopes Silver kicks Cole’s you-know-what. Silver says this Friday it will be him vs. Budge. He says maybe Cole should officially change his name to Budge, cut his hair, and become the Dark Order’s manager. Silver says he will kick some Budge ass this Friday on Rampage.

—

Red Velvet and The Bunny talk about their match this Friday on Rampage.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TBS Championship Tournament – First Round Match: Red Velvet vs. The Bunny

-Adam Cole vs. John Silver

-CM Punk and Eddie Kingston face-to-face

—

Bryan Danielson joins the commentary team for the main event.

—

Match #5 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match: Miro vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy tries to put his hands in his pockets, but Miro chases him around the ring. Cassidy delivers a few devastating kicks to Miro, and then leaves the ring. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and Miro comes after him on the ramp. Cassidy dodges him and gets back into the ring. Cassidy goes for a dive, but Miro catches him and throws him on the floor with a belly-to-belly suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Miro and Cassidy are back in the ring. Miro slams Cassidy into the corner, but Cassidy comes back and drops Miro with a DDT. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Miro drops and rolls out of the ring. Cassidy goes up top and dives onto Miro, and they crash through the timekeeper’s table. Cassidy gets back into the ring, and then Miro does, as well, at the nine-and-a-half count. Miro gets to his feet and Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch. Miro catches him, but Cassidy counters and drops Miro with the Beach Break. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out. Miro comes back with a kick to the face and locks in Game Over, and Cassidy taps out.

Winner: Miro

-After the match, Danielson comes to the ring. He and Miro get face-to-face. Danielson extends his hand for a handshake, but Miro backs away as the show comes to a close.