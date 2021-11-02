Update on AJ Styles and names removed from Impact’s roster

– The following names were removed from the official Impact Wrestling website’s roster page on Tuesday…

* Taylor Wilde

* TJP

* Tommy Dreamer

* Petey Williams (recently received a tryout as a WWE producer)

* No Way

– Update on AJ Styles via Dave Meltzer: “AJ (Styles) has a non-injury medical issue is what I was told. I’m sure he’s going to yell and scream (at me) at some point about it, but that is what they said, a non-injury medical issue, so there you go.” That’s why you saw Omos and no AJ Styles on WWE Raw last night.