The Miz’s run on Dancing With the Stars is over, as he was eliminated on tonight’s show. The WWE star was up for elimination alongside Jojo Siwa, and the judges voted for Siwa.

An incredible partnership that brought so much to the ballroom! 💞 We’ll miss seeing @mikethemiz and @WitneyCarson's smiling faces each week! 😢 Catch them again tomorrow on @GMA! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/vQAdTMvqOn — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 2, 2021