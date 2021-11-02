Raw brand off to the United Kingdom for first part of tour

The Raw brand is off to the United Kingdom for the next few days to start their tour before the Smackdown brand arrives in the weekend to take over.

Four shows will be performed by the red brand and they will be live in Brighton tomorrow, Sheffield on Thursday, Birmingham on Friday, and London on Saturday. The Saturday show will be a Supershow and will have matches from the Smackdown brand as well.

The matches on the tour for Raw will include Big E vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE title in a street fight, Becky Lynch vs Doudrop vs Bianca Belair in a triple threat match for the Raw Women’s title, RK-Bro vs The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a triple threat tag team match for the Raw Tag Team titles, Damian Priest vs Finn Balor vs Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins in fatal four-way match for the United States title, Reggie vs John Morrison for the 24/7 title, and Liv Morgan vs Carmella.

Everyone on this leg of the tour will depart to the United States on Sunday morning to get ready for the live Raw on Monday. No television tapings will be held on this tour and the tour was split in two halves to avoid doing TV tapings.