Notes on DDP, Tammy Sytch, Marina Shafer, Gnarls Garvin, and more

– MLW has signed Gnarls Garvin, and he will make his debut this Saturday in Philadelphia for the Fusion TV taping.

– Via James Walsh: “The Don” Anthony DeBlasi has posted an update confirming that WWE hall of famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is hospitalized and they want prayers for her. All he says is that she was involved in “another domestic.”

– This Sunday, Savannah Evans tangles with former NXT star Marina Shafer

– MCW brings DDP, Rhyno, and the 20th Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup in under two weeks….

