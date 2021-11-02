LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose of Toxic Attraction, fresh off last Tuesday’s title win over Raquel Gonzalez, thanks to an assist by Dakota Kai. Rose poses and raises the title in the air as she enters the ring, and fans chant her name.

Rose says damn it feels good. She told us she was on a different level. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now and Rose says she knows, she doesn’t need our approval. She told us week after week she’d become champion and because she’s a woman of her word, she did that. She defeated the unbeatable, the unstoppable, Gonzalez, and became the new champ. Rose declares that she is “still the baddest bitch in this whole God damn company” and fans pop. She goes on about how good the title looks on her, better than anyone else. You all know it, she says. Rose says with the title around her waist, everyone is following her every move, and that goes for all of Toxic Attraction because they had a hell of a Halloween Havoc.

Rose goes on about how hot she is. She goes to call out NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne but the camera cuts backstage to the locker room. We see on the big screen how Jayne and Dolin have just attacked Zoey Stark. Officials tend to Stark as Dolin and Jayne walk away. Rose continues ranting about how there’s not a woman or faction in NXT who can stop them. The music interrupts and out comes Io Shirai to a pop.

Shirai says she saw what Toxic Attraction did. She doesn’t like Zoey, but she dislikes Toxic Attraction even more. Shirai enters the ring and says she wants the leader of Toxic Attraction, right here, right now. Shirai drops the mic and gets ready to fight but Rose tells her to hold on because this is her world now and no one is scared of Shirai any longer. Rose says she’s also ready to fight. She calls for a referee but drops Shirai with a cheap shot. Rose beats Shirai around, sending her to the floor, then face-first into the announce table and the ring post. Fans chant for Shirai but Rose sends her into the edge of the apron. Rose rolls Shirai back in the ring and grabs the mic and says this isn’t the old NXT, honey, this is NXT 2.0, and Shirai will never look like her. Shirai snaps and takes Rose down, then unloads as fans cheer her on. Shirai with a big German suplex for another pop. Shirai with the double knees into the corner now.

Shirai goes to the top for the moonsault but Dolin and Jayne hit the ring. They pull Shirai from the top and double team her. Shirai fights them off and drops Jayne into a submission but Rose and Dolin make the save. Kayden Carter suddenly flies off the top with a clothesline. Kacy Catanzaro also joins in. Shirai, Carter and Catanzaro clear the ring of Toxic Attraction now. They stand tall as Shirai’s music hits and Toxic Attraction regroups at ringside.

– Still to come, we will hear from NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and new NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will face Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano in the main event.

– Toxic Attraction is walking backstage now when they stop at Dakota Kai, who is just standing there with her back turned. Kai says she didn’t interfere at Halloween Havoc to help Mandy Rose, she did it to end Raquel Gonzalez. Kai walks off.

Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade

We go back to the ring for tonight’s first match as Dakota Kai makes her way out. We go to commercial.

