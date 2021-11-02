Kevin Owens on Raw: “It might be for three months or three more years”

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens dropped a small hint at what his future might look like but said no matter how much time he has left, he will always give fans something to remember.

Addressing fans during Raw when he was in a segment with both Big E and Seth Rollins, Owens said, “It might be for three more months or three more years, but every time I’m on WWE Raw, I’ll give the fans something to remember.”

The three months nod is actually how much time Owens has left on his WWE contract and as of now, he has not signed a new one. Owens went on to wrestle Big E in the main event of Raw but lost thanks to interference from Seth Rollins and next week he will be going head-to-head with Rollins.

Owens has been signed to a WWE deal since 2014, spending a year in NXT before he made his main roster debut.