Jon Moxley Will Enter Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

AEW President/CEO Tony Khan tweeted late Tuesday night, that Jon Moxley will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. You can read Khan’s full Twitter thread below.

Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021