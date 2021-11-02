Jim Cornette on Adam Cole

The legendary Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to call out AEW star Adam Cole.

Cornette’s tweet came after Cole made a post about how he’s not even in his prime yet.

“I’ve had a great 13 year career. I’m 32 years old… The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet… Not scary for me…scary for you. #AdamColeBayBay,” Cole wrote.

Cornette responded and knocked Cole’s time with AEW so far, noting that he left the big time, WWE, to join The Lollipop Guild, in AEW.

“Sad to say, Adam, you should have tweeted this before you left the big time and joined the Lollipop Guild. Every match you spend joking around with and getting kissed by juvenile delinquents instead of kicking stars’ asses further blemishes your considerable talent,” Cornette wrote.

Cole has received criticism from some fans over his recent antics with The Elite’s The Young Bucks and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, and it sounds like Cornette is adding to that feedback.

Cole has not responded to Cornette’s tweet as of this writing. You can see their exchange below: