11/2/21 AEW Dark Results

Nov 2, 2021 - by Michael Riba

The show opens with a promo from FTR. They say they will defend the AAA World Tag Team Championship this Wednesday on Dynamite against any pair of luchadores in the world, except for the Lucha Brothers.

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.

  1. Santana and Ortiz defeated Idris Abraham and Joe Coleman
  2. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Viva Van
  3. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson) defeated Eli Knight and Malik Bosede
  4. Daniel Garcia (w/Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) defeated RSP
  5. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) (w/-1) defeated Marcus Kross and Sean Carr
  6. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Donte Smiley and Ishmael Baughn
  7. The Bunny (w/The Butcher) defeated Santana Garrett
  8. 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) (w/Daniel Garcia) defeated Bison XL and Toa Liona
  9. Red Velvet defeated Sholance Royal
  10. Bobby Fish defeated Ryzin
  11. Tony Nese defeated Fuego Del Sol
  12. PAC defeated Tiger Ruas

