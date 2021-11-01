WrestleMania 38 on-sale party on November 10, Undertaker advertised to appear

WWE will be holding a WrestleMania 38 on-sale party at the AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, November 10.

The party is free, family-friendly and open to the public and all fans in attendance will receive an exclusive WrestleMania souvenir ticket.

The graphic being used to promote the party interestingly uses The Undertaker front and center alone with Doudrop, The Street Profits, Rhea Ripley, Big E, Nikki A.S.H., and Reggie, all of whom are scheduled to appear.

WrestleMania 38 will be held over two days next April with WWE looking to fill up the massive AT&T Stadium on both days. Tickets for WrestleMania will go on sale to the general public on November 12 at 10AM ET on SeatGeek.com.