Update on AEW’s first supercard event for TNT

The first AEW TNT supercard special is reportedly planned for early January.

AEW is planning their first TNT supercard special for Saturday, January 8, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast.

It was noted that “Battle of the Belts” is a possible name for the special event. AEW filed to trademark this name back in January.

“Battle of the Belts” appears to be a throwback to several promotions that have used the name for special events, mainly Championship Wrestling From Florida in the 1980s. The NWA, ECW and FIP have also used “Battle of the Belts” for show names.

AEW and WarnerMedia announced back in May that TNT will air four annual AEW supercard specials beginning in 2022 to coincide with AEW Dynamite moving to TBS. This January event will be the first of the four shows airing next year.

AEW Rampage was also scheduled to move to TBS next year, but plans changed and Rampage will be staying on TNT. The first Dynamite episode on TBS is scheduled for Wednesday, January 5, just three days before the reported supercard event.

Stay tuned for more.