Thunder Rosa says she suffered concussion last month

During her latest vlog on YouTube, former NWA Women’s champion and AEW star Thunder Rosa revealed that she has been out of action because she recently suffered a concussion.

Rosa last wrestled on the October 19 episode of Dark, where she teamed up with Kris Statlander and Red Velvet to take on Nyla Rose, Diamante, and Emi Sakura. That match was taped a few days before on October 16.

She said that she was not cleared for 10 days to let the effects of the concussion pass and she made her first appearance this weekend for an indie promotion.