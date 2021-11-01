TAJIRI to defend MLW title in AJPW

The newly minted Major League Wrestling World Middleweight Champion Yoshihiro TAJIRI will defend the title in an All Japan Pro Wrestling ring, MLW announced today.

MLW.com has confirmed that TAJIRI’s first title defense will take place on Sunday November 28th.

Atsuki Aoyagi, a talented AJPW grappler, will challenge TAJIRI in the historic title fight.

This marks the first MLW World Championship defense in an All Japan Pro Wrestling ring since 2003.

The announcement of the interpromotional championship bout comes just days after MLW CEO Court Bauer pondered such a match on twitter.