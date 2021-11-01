Impact ratings/viewership for last Thursday

Thursday’s taped post-Bound For Glory edition of Impact Wrestling drew 100,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is up 7.53% from last week’s 93,000 viewers for the Bound For Glory go-home show.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. This week’s 0.03 key demo rating represents 35,000 18-49 viewers. This is up 59.09% from the 22,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating drew.

This week’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the fourth week in a row. The episode five weeks ago ranked #142 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, and #140 in viewership.

This week’s Impact had major competition from the NFL on cable and network TV. The show drew the fourth-lowest total viewership of the year so far, and the sixth-lowest total viewership since the show debuted on AXS TV in December 2019. The show tied with other episodes for the second-lowest key demo rating of the year. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 7.53% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 50% from the week before.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 28.05% from the same week in 2020.

The NFL game between the Packers and the Cardinals on the NFL Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.723 million viewers.

The NFL game between the Packers and the Cardinals on FOX also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 5.59 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 20.261 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped post-Bound For Glory edition of Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Bound For Glory fallout, new World Champion Moose opening the show, new Knockouts Champion Mickie James speaking to the crowd, new X Division Champion Trey Miguel defending against Rocky Romero, an appearance by new Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, Heath vs. Joe Doering, Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering, plus Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin, which ended up being the main event.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Victory Road episode)

September 30 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Knockouts Knockdown)

October 21 Episode: 93,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Bound For Glory episode)

November 4 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode