AEW Rampage rating/viewership for Friday

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 623,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 16.89% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 533,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 13.63% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.25 rating represents 320,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 11.11% from the 288,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.22 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.25 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #9 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #42 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #69 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the best audience for the show since September 24, and the best key demo rating since October 1. This was the fifth-lowest Rampage viewership of the year, and tied with the October 1 show to be the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year. Rampage viewership was up 16.89% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 13.63% from the previous week.

The NBA game between Hornets and the Heat on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 key demo rating, drawing just 1.008 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.193 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.19 key demo rating.

The MLB World Series game on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 11.232 million viewers. Game 5 of the World Series also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 2.41 rating.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. Full spoilers were available before the show aired. The show featured a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in a match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, an appearance by CM Punk, Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal, plus the Trick or Treat No DQ main event with AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defending against Abadon.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 15 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 22 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 29 Episode: 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

