WWE News and Notes

– While speaking on Pancakes & Powerslams Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was asked to name a current WWE Star he would like to manage. He said “Oh, Gable Stevenson! Olympic gold medalist! That would be an easy one!”

– Friday night before Smackdown went on the air, two dark matches took place. Former NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toni Storm and Diamond Mine members The Creed Brothers lost to The Viking Raiders.

– It has been noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that following Crown Jewel Vince McMahon traveled back to Saudi Arabia for business-related discussions. Nothing has been revealed regarding the details of the meeting.

– Vince McMahon and WWE famous for having always tried to present their superstars as larger than life, there now comes an interesting new update on a new WWE policy designed to make talent appear taller. As per the the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s a new WWE directive in place for the company to look to hire shorter referees. Of course, if stood in-ring next to a short ref, wrestlers will naturally appear tall or, as WWE hopes, comes across as taller than they actually are.

