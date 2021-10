SHIMMER 119 Results – October 31, 2019 – Berwyn, Illinois

1. Allysin Kay defeats Jamie Luck via pinfall.

2. SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match

Team Sea Stars (c) defeat Kayla Kassidy & Sierra.

3. Marti Belle defeats Alice Crowley.

4. Davienne defeats Brittany Blake via submission.

5. Zoey Skye defeats Heather Monroe via pinfall.

6. Charli Evans defeats Holidead via pinfall.

7. Nicole Savoy defeats Janai Kai.

8. Heart of SHIMMER Championship Match

Nevaeh defeats Hyan (c) via pinfall, to win the Heart of SHIMMER Championship.

9. SHIMMER Championship Match

Kimber Lee (c) defeats Willow Nightingale by pinfall.

