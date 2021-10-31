Notes on Alberto El Patron and Tony Schiavone

– WWE sources have told Fightful Select that “there’s no way” the company will rehire former World Champ Alberto El Patron any time soon. This news comes in the wake of El Patron himself telling close friends that he’d return to the promotion following his current legal troubles.

– During a recent session of Ask Tony Live! on AdFreeShows, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone was asked if AEW would be moving to a streaming service at some point in the future.

“Yes I do,” Schiavone responded. “I think we’re going to see a streaming service. This is my thought. I don’t know anything for sure. Just by talking to people, I think there’s going to be a streaming service by the end of 2022.”

Schiavone then mentioned how he had heard from people within Warner Media that AEW will eventually be a part of the HBO Max library.