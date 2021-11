New Champions Crowned at SHIMMER 119 & 120

In the main event of SHIMMER 120, Zoey Skye defeated Kimber Lee via pinfall, to become the new SHIMMER Champion. Kimber Lee’s title reign ends after 729 days.

Earlier in the day at SHIMMER 119, Nevaeh defeated Hyan, to win the Heart of SHIMMER Championship. Between her interim title run and solo title run, Hyan had held the Heart of SHIMMER Championship for 729 consecutive days.