Mick Foley Reacts to Britt Baker Calling Herself the “Hardcore Legend”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke with WrestleZone about his admiration for AEW superstars Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, where the Hardcore legend advocates for a rubber match between Rosa and DMD in the near future. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is a big fan of Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa:

Well, you know, I’ve been following Thunder Rosa a little bit, and then she exploded on the scene with that great hardcore match with Dr. Baker. And, you know, I met Britt a couple of months ago in Brittsburgh, and she signed a photo to me, ‘To Mick Foley, from the real hardcore legend.’ We’re having a little fun with that. You know, I said that it was so great to meet the real hardcore legend and had a photo of me and Thunder Rosa.

Says the world would love to see a rematch between Baker and Rosa:

So, Britt brought up the fact that it was people talking about her and how that photo of her has really gone on to be, I’d say, iconic in a short time. And so I said, ‘Hey, I think the world would love to see a rematch settle this thing once and for all,’ that would be a great payoff because it was Thunder who got the win. It was Britt who walked away with that great image. So yeah, it’s fun to get involved as long as nobody’s getting hurt. So I see that as a win-win situation.