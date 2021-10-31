Impact Wrestling signs with ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

Oct 31, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Scott D’Amore announced at Destiny Wrestling that Indy Star Speedball Mike Bailey is now with IMPACT Wrestling

