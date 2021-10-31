Bray Wyatt Responds to Article that Suggests He Deserved His WWE Release

Oct 31, 2021 - by James Walsh

Former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and responded to a new report regarding his release from WWE, which stated that the Eater of Worlds “deserved” to be let go from the company. Wyatt sends an eye roll gif, then writes, “Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sarah the Rebel

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal