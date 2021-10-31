Bray Wyatt Responds to Article that Suggests He Deserved His WWE Release

Former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and responded to a new report regarding his release from WWE, which stated that the Eater of Worlds “deserved” to be let go from the company. Wyatt sends an eye roll gif, then writes, “Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon.”

Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon. #KultofWindham — Windham (@Windham6) October 30, 2021