Artist Shares Scrapped Concept Art for The Fiend Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss

Artist Kyle A. Scarborough Shares Scrapped Concept Art for The Fiend Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss

According to Scarborough On Twitter, WWE had at one point planned to all the characters of Firefly FunHouse live, but Bray Wyatt wanted to play each of the characters.

Scaborough said in the caption for some conceptual artwork for a Huskus mask for Bray Wyatt, “Fun Fact: the WWE wanted to bring the Firefly FunHouse alive, but @Windham6 would only do it if he played the characters himself. Only one was mocked up, and this would’ve been the concept for FFH Huskus. It was hinted, but ultimately shelved.”

Fun Fact: the WWE wanted to bring the #FireflyFunHouse alive, but @Windham6 would only do it if he played the characters himself.

Only one was mocked up, and this would've been the concept for FFH Huskus. It was hinted, but ultimately shelved.#TheFiend #BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/1DykU2B5Ch — Kyle A. Scarborough (@ScarboroughTWTC) October 30, 2021