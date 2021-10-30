Raquel Gonzalez works Smackdown dark match

Raquel Gonzalez was brought up to the Smackdown brand last night and participated in a dark match against Toni Storm before the show started.

Gonzalez, who lost the NXT Women’s title to Mandy Rose on Tuesday, will probably be called up to the main roster soon as her reign in NXT slowly ends, probably after her feud with Dakota Kai.

The 30-year-old has been part of the WWE system since 2016 and pretty much her whole wrestling career has been with WWE. She has won it all in NXT, with the NXT Women’s title, the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles, and winner of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Dakota Kai.

On a related note, The Creed Brothers of the Diamond Mine also wrestled a dark match on Smackdown last night, a match they lost to The Viking Raiders.