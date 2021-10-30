Gable Steveson eyes match with Big E, attendance for Smackdown down

– Gable Steveson during a recent interview:

I am on Monday Night Raw, so right now, I’d like to take care of Big E because he’s the champion. I’m title seeking, I’ve always been a title seeker. Gold medal, NCAA championship, anything else I’ve accomplished and now that WWE belt, whether it’s Monday night, Friday night, I love to be that person that people show up to watch. Wherever Gable is, that show ends up being perfect.

– This week’s episode of Smackdown took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, PA and drew an attendance of 4,180 fans which is the lowest attendance since WWE returned to the road.