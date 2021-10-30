Danielson reaches final of AEW World Title tournament

Bryan Danielson has reached the finals of the AEW World Title tournament after he beat Eddie Kingston last night on Rampage.

Danielson will now meet the winner of Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy which will take place on Wednesday on Dynamite.

In the photo of Tony Khan published by the Associated Press a few weeks ago, one of the matches he had scribbled down on paper for Full Gear was indeed Danielson vs Moxley in the final.

Full Gear will be headlined by Omega vs Page and the winner of the tournament will get a future title shot, possibly during a December episode of Dynamite.