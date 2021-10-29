WWE Offering Two-for-One Ticket Deal for November 29 RAW

Oct 29, 2021 - by Bill Fenbers

In an effort to boost tickets sales for Monday Night RAW at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on November 29, WWE is offering a limited time two-for-one ticket deal.

AEW Dynamite will be at the same venue on Wednesday, December 8 and has been outselling WWE by a 2-to-1 margin.

To take advantage of the two-for-one ticket deal, click here and use promo code TREAT.

UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, will hold its first event on Saturday, November 20.

