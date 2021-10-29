WWE Offering Two-for-One Ticket Deal for November 29 RAW

In an effort to boost tickets sales for Monday Night RAW at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on November 29, WWE is offering a limited time two-for-one ticket deal.

For a few days they are running a 2 tickets for 1 price deal for the UBS Arena on Long Island show. The code to use is TREAT. Thanks to the many who passed this along. There's been a lot of activity on this map in the past few days. I'll explain below.. pic.twitter.com/tSJ92nkuzY — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) October 29, 2021

AEW Dynamite will be at the same venue on Wednesday, December 8 and has been outselling WWE by a 2-to-1 margin.

To take advantage of the two-for-one ticket deal, click here and use promo code TREAT.

UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, will hold its first event on Saturday, November 20.