Vince McMahon news

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly back in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week.

McMahon flew to the Kingdom for WWE Crown Jewel last Thursday, but came back to the United States once the show was over. Now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince went back to Saudi Arabia this week for more business-related discussions.

There is no word on what McMahon and the Saudis are discussing, but he had planned to fly back after Crown Jewel all along.

WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership back in early 2018, good for two major shows per year. The deal was a part of the Saudi Vision 2030, which is the Kingdom’s social and economic reform program.

WWE is rumored to return to Saudi Arabia for shows in February 2022 and October 2022.

Stay tuned for more.