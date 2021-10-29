Ricardo Rodriguez/AEW news

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez reportedly received an AEW tryout this week.

Rodriguez worked Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping from the Agganis Arena in Boston, as a member of the Spanish announce team. He called the show with Alex Abrahantes and Alvaro Riojas.

Rodriguez working the Spanish announce team was just a tryout, according to Sportskeeda. He has not been signed, but sources noted that the tryout went well, and things look positive for Rodriguez’s future with the company.

Rodriguez used his real name, Jesus Rodriguez, at the AEW taping because WWE owns the Ricardo Rodriguez name.

Rodriguez spoke with SK back at the end of June and expressed interest in working for WWE and AEW, noting that he has a lot of friends and students there.

“Of course, of course, I’d love to go to WWE or I’d love to go to AEW,” Rodriguez said back in the summer. “I have a lot of friends in AEW. I have a lot of students in AEW and WWE. So, either one. It would be nice to be reunited with those people.”

He later added in that interview when talking about a potential reunion with Alberto Del Rio, “But if we go back together to AEW or WWE, that would be great, I would love that. I would love to go back to WWE whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes. Same thing with AEW. I would love to go to AEW, either in front of the camera or behind the scenes.”

Rodriguez has been in the business since 2006 and has held just about every key role – wrestler, ring announcer, manager, commentator, trainer, and referee. He was first signed to a WWE developmental deal back in 2010 to work as a wrestler in FCW, but then also began working as a manager. He made his debut as Del Rio’s personal ring announcer on the August 20, 2010 edition of SmackDown, which saw Del Rio defeat Rey Mysterio in his debut. Rodriguez briefly wrestled under a mask on the main roster, and also did commentary on the Spanish announce team. He was released by WWE on July 30, 2014, and returned to the indies after that. The former Chimaera and El Local was instrumental in helping WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali set up and run his Continental Wrestling Entertainment promotion/school in India.

Rodriguez tweeted after the AEW taping and wrote, “Thank you, Boston! Till the next time”

Stay tuned for more on Rodriguez and AEW. You can see his tweet below: