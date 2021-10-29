Notes on Chelsea Green and Windham Rotunda

Oct 29, 2021 - by James Walsh

Chelsea Green posted the following on Twitter…

—–

In a post on Instagram, Matt Hardy teased a reunion with his former tag team partner and rival Bray Wyatt. Wyatt, expected to go by his real name Windham Rotunda now that he’s out of WWE, will be free to go anywhere he wants now. His non-compete clause expires this weekend.

