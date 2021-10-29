New edict on WWE referees

WWE reportedly has a new way to try and make some of the Superstars look taller in the ring.

It was noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter how there is a new directive to hire shorter referees. The idea is that this will help make the talent look taller.

For what it’s worth, senior WWE referee Charles Robinson has been billed at 5 foot 6 inches in the past, while Jason Ayers has been billed at 5 foot 9 inches. Female referee Jessika Carr was billed at 5 foot 8 inches when she wrestled.

