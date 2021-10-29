More SHIMMER Matches Announced for Sunday
This Sunday, Oct. 31, as part of the SHIMMER event that begins at Noon CT in Berwyn, IL, former SHIMMER Champion Nicole Savoy @NikiMSavo will take on newcomer Janai Kai @Janai_Kai! Less than 20 reserved ringside seats remain for the event.
Tix & Info: https://t.co/uQVXuteBtk pic.twitter.com/uGba2Zzetl
— SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) October 28, 2021
This Sunday, Oct. 31, as part of the SHIMMER event that begins at Noon CT in Berwyn, IL, it will be SHIMMER Original Mercedes Martinez @RealMMartinez taking on Jody Threat @JodyThreat!
Tickets & more info at https://t.co/uQVXuteBtk! #womenswrestling #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/92qZq6WYQ7
— SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) October 29, 2021