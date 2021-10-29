LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 opens up with a video package. We’re live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Michael Cole. They hype tonight’s spooky Halloween-themed show with a Trick or Street Fight with Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss vs. Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to a very mixed reaction. Mike Rome does the introduction, replacing the recently released Greg Hamilton. Flair stops and poses with the title in the air as the pyro explodes. She heads to the ring as fans boo and cheer her on.

Flair says as things change, the more they stay the same. She introduces herself as champion and says what is that, 6 times now? She’s not keeping count, taunting the crowd about how no one can do what she does. Flair says she’s not the face of SmackDown, she’s the face of this whole company. She goes on about her success in the industry and says no one, she means no one, is going to change that. She says when anyone else in the locker room wins a title, it’s treated like the biggest thing ever, but when she wins a title, it’s treated like just another Friday.

Flair says after last week’s drama, order has finally been restored to SmackDown and that’s exactly what these women need. They need a mentor, someone to lead and guide them, someone to bring out the best in them, and that’s Flair. The music interrupts and out comes Sasha Banks to a pop. Banks poses on the apron as the pyro goes off.

Banks laughs at the idea of Flair being a leader and says no one is buying that. She says Flair only cares about holding the other women down, not helping them. Banks says Flair knows what she wants, so when is her title shot? Flair hushes her and says this is the new era of SmackDown. Fans boo. Flair says it’s a little selfish of Banks to think she deserves a title shot because Flair has given her chance after chance but always beats her. Flair talked to Sonya Deville earlier and decided a new face deserves an opportunity. Banks wonders if Flair is scared. The music hits and out comes Shotzi in her TCB (Taking Care of Business) Tank.

Shotzi stops at ringside and says if Flair is looking for someone she’s never faced before, then she’s the girl. Fans cheer Shotzi on and chant her name now. Flair says Shotzi did come to the ring in a tank, so she must be ready for battle. Flair says Shotzi is going to get her match, right now. Shotzi launches her missile into the ring as Flair stares her down and Banks looks on. Cole confirms that this will be a Championship Contender’s match. We go to commercial.

Championship Contender’s Match: SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi

Back from the break and Sasha Banks watches from ringside as SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair goes at it with Shotzi in this non-title Championship Contender’s Match. Flair slams Shotzi and controls her. They go back and forth but Shotzi shows Flair up and howls to taunt her. They trade holds on their feet now as fans chant for Shotzi, who is looking to secure a title shot with a win here.

Flair shows off some more and dropkicks Shotzi to the face while she’s down. Flair with a “Wooo!” before slamming Shotzi face-first into the turnbuckle. Shotzi mounts some offense with a jawbreaker, a second rope attack and a basement dropkick for 2. Shotzi shows some frustration as Banks barks encouragement from ringside.

Shotzi unloads in the corner now. Flair runs into an elbow in the corner. Shotzi goes to the second rope but Flair takes her leg out and Shotzi lands hard on the back of her head. Flair covers for 2. Flair keeps control but Shotzi rolls her up out of nowhere for a 2 count. Flair comes right back with a clothesline. Flair grounds Shotzi now.

