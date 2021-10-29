Five wrestlers released by MLW

MLW recently released three members of its roster, with the rumored reason involving MLW president Court Bauer’s edict on shortening the length of the company’s events.

* Beastman, who just debuted at the Fightland taping

* Bu Ku Dao, who was signed in late 2020

* Leo Brien, who was signed in February 2021.

According to Mike Johnson, Jordan Oliver was released on Wednesday, and Johnson suggests the storyline explanation for his exit could involve him being attacked in the parking lot this past week. Oliver signed with MLW back in March of 2019.

MLW has also officially released Mance Warner from his contract, reports F4WOnline.