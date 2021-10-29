10/29/21 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Boston, Massachusetts.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

Kingston backs Danielson into the ropes and delivers a chop. Danielson comes back with a kick to Kingston’s hamstring. Danielson backs KIngston into the corner and delivers kicks to chops to his chest. Kingston comes back with chops of his own, but Danielson takes him down with a flying clothesline. Danielson delivers a running kick in the corner and sends Kingston to the floor. Back in the ring, Kingston drops down and locks in a front face-lock. Kingston kicks Danielson into the corner and fires off with a series of chops. Danielson turns it around with kicks to the chest, and follows with an uppercut. Danielson wrenches Kingston’s arm and stomps on it a few times on the mat. Danielson runs the ropes, but Kingston cuts him off with a knee to the midsection. Kingston chops Danielson into the corner and delivers a headbutt. Danielson comes back with a headbutt, and then they exchange headbutts around the ring. They exchange chops, and then Kingston drops Danielson with a dropkick. Kingston drops Danielson with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Kingston wrenches Danielson’s next and follows with a series of chops. Kingston drops Danielson in the corner and fires off more shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange chops, and then Danielson sends Kingston to the floor. Danielson connects with a double kick through the ropes, but Kingston comes back with a forearm shot as Danielson comes to the outside. Kingston works over Danielson’s neck and drops him to the floor. Danielson gets back into the ring at the nine count, but Kingston locks in a submission. Danielson makes it to the ropes. Kingston sets Danielson up top and climbs up. Danielson delivers right hands and a headbutt to send Kingston back down. Kingston comes back with a chop and goes for a superplex. Danielson delivers another headbutt, but Kingston delivers a palm strike to knock Danielson down onto the turnbuckle. Kingston delivers another shot and climbs again, but Danielson escapes and crotches Kingston on the top turnbuckle. Danielson drops Kingston with a belly-to-back superplex, and they both get to their feet. They exchange chops and kicks, and Kingston delivers an enzuigiri. Danielson comes back with a roundhouse kick, and follows with a series of kicks to Kingston’s head and chest.

Danielson goes for the running knee, but Kingston drops to the mat. Danielson delivers right hands and goes for an arm-bar, but then turns it into joint manipulation. Kingston fights to his feet and drops Danielson with a DDT. They exchange shots on the mat and fight to their feet. Danielson delivers uppercuts and blocks an enzuigiri. Kingston fires off with a back elbow and a spinning back fist, and both men collapse. Kingston crawls toward Danielson, but Danielson locks him in a triangle sleeper. Danielson delivers more shots and Kingston flips him off before passing out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

—

Tony Schiavone interviews CM Punk. Punk says he had a good week, but Eddie Kingston yells in the background. He walks up to Punk and interrupts the interview. Kingston says he does what he wants, and Punk asks him if he wants to go to sleep again and calls him unprofessional.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Dante Martin (w/Lio Rush) vs. Matt Sydal

They shake hands to start the match and then lock up. Sydal takes Martin down with a side-headlock take down and goes for a snap-mare, but Martin lands on his feet. Sydal drops Martin with an arm-drag, but Martin counts and goes for a snap-mare of his own. Sydal lands on his feet and they lock up again. Martin slams Sydal face-first into the turnbuckle, and then drops Sydal with a springboard dropkick. Martin sends Sydal to the floor and takes him down with a dive as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Martin kicks Sydal in the head and goes up top. Sydal dodges Martin and kicks him in the head. Sydal sends Martin in the corner and connects with a running double knees. Sydal connects with a corkscrew and follows with kicks to Martin’s legs. Sydal goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Martin fires back with elbow strikes and rolls him up for two. Martin kicks Sydal in the face and drops him with a hurricanrana. Martin connects with a double stomp and goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out. Martin goes up top, but Sydal cuts him off. Sydal climbs, as well, but Martin shoves him down. Sydal’s knee buckles, but he comes back with a hurricanrana. Martin goes back with a crucifix pin attempt for two. Martin delivers a few forearm strikes, but Sydal comes back with a kick to Martin’s leg. Sydal delivers a roundhouse kick and goes for the Lightning Spiral. Martin lands on his feet and delivers a Stunner. Martin goes up top and hits the double springboard moonsault for the pin fall.

Winner: Dante Martin

—

Mark Henry interviews Abadon and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Abadon doesn’t say anything, while Baker says she is no stranger to no disqualifications and she will continue to be on top of the AEW Women’s Division.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

-AEW TBS Championship Tournament – First Round Match: Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TBS Championship Tournament – First Round Match: Red Velvet vs. The Bunny

-Adam Cole vs. John Silver

—

Match #3 – Trick or Treat No Disqualification Match; if Abadon wins, she earns a future AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Abadon vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Jamie Hayter and Rebel)

Abadon screams at Baker, and Baker cowers in the corner and goes to the apron. Abadon scares Baker to the floor, but Hayter and Rebel grab a table from under the ring. They set it up on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Abadon is in control and connects with a senton with a chair on top of Baker. Abadon wedges a chair in the corner, but Baker comes back with forearm shots. Abadon tries to send Baker into the chair, but Baker counters and slams Abadon’s face into it. Baker goes for the cover, but Abadon kicks out. Hayter and Rebel pull Abadon to the table on the floor, but Abadon fights out and delivers shots to both of them. Abadon drives a shoulder into Baker’s midsection and brings her to the apron. Baker counters with a swinging neck-breaker onto the table, but the table doesn’t break. Hayter and Rebel set the table back up and Baker suplexes Abadon onto it, but the table again doesn’t break. Abadon sits back up and gets Baker back into the ring. Abadon grabs a bag from under the ring and dumps thumbtacks onto the mat. Baker tries to slam Abadon onto them, but Abadon counters. Abadon goes for a DDT onto the thumbtacks, but Baker gets free. Abadon sends Baker off the ropes and slams her onto the thumbtacks. Abadon goes for a couple of covers, but Baker kicks out each time. Hayter slides a chair to Baker and Baker attacks Abadon with a shot from behind. Baker puts the chair around Abadon’s head and delivers a Curb Stomp. Abadon gets back up as Baker puts on her glove. Baker sends Abadon into the tacks and goes for Lockjaw, but Abadon bites Baker’s fingers. Rebel gets on the apron and Hayter attacks Abadon from behind. Abadon sends Hayter back to the outside and goes to bite Rebel. Baker grabs Abadon and rolls her up in the tacks for the pin fall.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.