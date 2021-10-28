SHIMMER Championship Match Announced for October 31

Oct 28, 2021 - by Bill Fenbers

SHIMMER will run two shows on Sunday, October 31 in Berwyn, Illinois. Bell times are 12 p.m. CT and 4 p.m. CT.

One match has been confirmed. SHIMMER Champion Kimber Lee will defend her title against Willow Nightingale. Kimber Lee has held the title since November 3, 2019.

SHIMMER also announced shortly after 1 a.m. ET on October 28, that Queen Aminata will not compete in either show on October 31 due to injury.

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alexxis Falcon

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal