SHIMMER Championship Match Announced for October 31

SHIMMER will run two shows on Sunday, October 31 in Berwyn, Illinois. Bell times are 12 p.m. CT and 4 p.m. CT.

One match has been confirmed. SHIMMER Champion Kimber Lee will defend her title against Willow Nightingale. Kimber Lee has held the title since November 3, 2019.

As part of the event that begins at Noon CT this Sunday, Oct. 31 in Berwyn, IL, SHIMMER Champion Kimber Lee @Kimber_Lee90 will defend against Willow Nightingale @willowwrestles! Join us! 🎟 https://t.co/71CmvdId1D 🎟 (Shipping fee will be refunded within 24 hrs of purchase) pic.twitter.com/0JHzd9a3XO — SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) October 27, 2021

SHIMMER also announced shortly after 1 a.m. ET on October 28, that Queen Aminata will not compete in either show on October 31 due to injury.