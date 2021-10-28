Report on AEW fans leaving before Rampage ended
A significant number of fans reportedly left the Agganis Arena on Wednesday night before the AEW Rampage tapings ended.
It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how “lots and lots of people” left the arena after the opening Rampage match, which was Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in a bout for the World title Eliminator Tournament. It was then said that “many, many, many, many people… absolutely” walked out before the Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal match took place.
In addition to Danielson vs. Kingston and Sydal vs. Martin, the Rampage taping also featured Abadon vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker in a Trick or Treat No DQ match, which closed the tapings. You can click here for full spoilers from the Rampage taping, which will air tomorrow night on TNT.
Wednesday’s AEW taping at the Agganis Arena in Boston opened with a set of “Dark: Elevation” tapings (spoilers here) for next Monday, then the two-hour live Dynamite that aired last night on TNT, and then the Rampage taping.
Meltzer: “No, no, that didn’t happen. And if it did, they were just doing their impression of WWE fans. They came back after 5 minutes.”
AEW should either pretape Rampage before Dynamite or film it live on Fridays.
I don’t believe most of the things that come out of Meltzer. Fake stories like this are just here to try and keep stuff stirred up between AEW and WWE. It wouldn’t surprise me if it wasn’t WWE that asked him to make up a fake story like this and put it out to try and make AEW look bad lol.
AEW taping schedules are probably pretty long for a lot of people. But if AEW wants to have the “internet fan” as their bread and butter they should know that includes plenty of fickle people who bail and rag the minute they get bored. Tossing people they less like to end your taping is probably not your smartest choice. Kinda would make sense to give them some kind of epic dark match to end the show to convince them to stay through Rampage.