Photos of Wardlow’s back after beating from Darby Allin on Dynamite

Last night’s AEW Dynamite episode saw Darby Allin, dressed as The Invisible Man, interrupt MJF’s in-ring segment where he took shots at Allin. During the promo, a scene appeared on the big screen with Allin destroying a man wearing a MJF mask. Sting then appeared and took out Shawn Spears and Wardlow with his bat.

MJF retreated from the ring, but Allin went to work on Wardlow and Spears with his thumbtack skateboard.

As seen below, AEW tweeted photos of nasty welts on Wardlow’s back from the thumbtack skateboard shots. Also below is footage from the segment, which came after MJF defeated Bryce Donovan in singles action.

Allin vs. MJF has been announced for AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 13.