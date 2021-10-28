NXT Championship to be defended on UK tour

The WWE NXT Title is scheduled to be defended on the upcoming main roster tour of the UK.

The WWE UK Twitter account has announced that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will defend against Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn at the SmackDown live events in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester, which run from Sunday, November 7 – November 10.

This will be Breakker’s first international tour with WWE. Ciampa just retained the title over Breakker at Tuesday’s NXT Halloween Havoc event.

WWE UK also announced Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest for the RAW live event in London on Saturday, November 6.

You really don’t want to miss out on #WWELive in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester, where the NXT Championship is on the line! 🏆 Specifically, a Triple Threat Match between @NXTCiampa, @bronbreakkerwwe and @SamiZayn. Tickets HERE https://t.co/4VWsVKi2vN pic.twitter.com/hlAwyqVTiu — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 28, 2021