Moxley and Shida advance in their respective title tournaments

Jon Moxley and Hikaru Shida advanced in their respective title tournaments last night on Dynamite.

Moxley overcame Preston “10” Vance in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament and will now meet Orange Cassidy in the semi final. Cassidy had to go through Powerhouse Hobbs to advance to the semi.

Meanwhile over at the TBS Women’s title tournament, Shida picked up her 50th AEW win over Serena Deeb and advanced to the quarter final where she will be taking on Nyla Rose. Rose got a bye in the first round.

The AEW World Title Eliminator tournament continues tomorrow on Rampage while the TBS Women’s title tournament continues on Dynamite next week.